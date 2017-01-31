3 Mindshifts To Boost Your Confidence

Woman outstretched arms in an expression of freedom with sunflar (Photo: Thinkstock, Mariusz Szczawinski)

If you struggle with confidence then you’re not alone. You might be trapped in three negative thinking patterns: self-comparing, relying of others and over thinking. Changing these mindsets is the starting point to boost your confidence.

1) Self-comparing. When you’re constantly comparing yourself to another person’s success then you take the focus away from you. Instead of thinking about what you should be doing to get ahead, you're comparing yourself to someone else's success and life. You can derail yourself by thinking you can't achieve or you don't have what it takes to succeed. This is self-defeating. Concentrate on yourself. Accept your strengths and weaknesses. Figure out what you have to do to get where you want to go.

2) Relying on others. When you rely on others you’re sending a message that you can’t do it on your own. There’s a difference in getting guidance or help vs. expecting someone to rescue you. Someone giving you advice or opening doors for you can help you achieve your goals. But, expecting someone to rescue you by doing something for you is self-defeating. You have to help yourself and work hard for others to want to assist in your journey. When you rely on yourself to succeed you're increasing your confidence because you know you can do it. And you'll stimulate creativity and ways to solve problems the next time you run into an obstacle.

3) Over thinking. When you over think and analyze a situation to the nth degree, you can start second guessing yourself. And get lost in the "what-if" scenarios. And this can lead to action paralysis instead of taking action. And action breeds confidence.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

The Good Morning Show

(© 2017 WFMY)