3 Mistakes To Avoid In A Job Interview

Young woman in job interview (Photo: Thinkstock)

It’s no secret that hiring managers look for a qualified person who fits into the company culture. And it’s no secret that you want to impress during a job interview. And you can by avoiding 3 costly mistakes.

Mistake #1: Not completely understanding the job’s role and responsibility. A surface view of what the job is doesn’t tell you about the nitty gritty of what you’ll be doing. So talk about the position that you want.



Mistake #2: Not asking questions. When you research the company, the interviewer and the position, think of questions that will give you more information so you can make a decision if the job is right for you. Asking questions shows that you’re interested, thoughtful about whether you and the company are a good match.



Mistake #3: Not speaking up. Remember that an interview is an exchange of information between the hiring manager and you. You have to be comfortable talking and carrying on a conversation. They want to sense of who you are so share ideas., make suggestions, elaborate on your answers.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

