3 Overlooked Job Skills Employers Look For

When you’re looking for a job – having the education, experience and drive are important. There are 3 critical skills that you might not realize that potential employers are looking for.

- Presentation skills. Presentation skills are more than your ability to talk to a group of people. It’s also how you convey information in way that’s meaningful to your audience – clients or colleagues. If not then you’re just a talking to talk without making an impact.

- People skills. People skills are your ability to recognize the subtitles of communication including nonverbal communication and body language. What are people telling you when they’re not talking? It’s the unspoken messages that can help you establish rapport and build trust with others, which are important for success.

- Personal problem solving skills. This means how you deal with stress and chaos, which are bound to happen at work. Do you panic? Do you know when to reach out for help? And when to handle a situation on your own? How creative are you in coming up with different solutions?

To recap, potential employers are looking at your presentation skills, people skills and personal problem solving skills.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior.

