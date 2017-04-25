3 Smart Ways Confident Women Handle Rumors

Image of a succesful casual business woman using laptop during (Photo: Thinkstock)

You know the saying, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all”? If only everyone followed that advice, we wouldn’t have to deal with rumors. On the Good Morning Show, we talk about ways women can increase their confidence.

Rumors, many times, are untruths. You want to find meaning in things that you don’t understand or that don’t make sense so you'll fill in the blank. For example, Michelle hasn’t put forth a lot of effort at work lately and she’s been out quite a bit too. So maybe she’s looking for another job. Rumors are speculation.

When there's a rumor floating around, you as a confident woman tackle it head on. When you ignore the rumor and don't speak up for yourself then people think that it must bet true. So, set the record straight; address the rumors.

And you should talk to the person who started the rumor. Have a private conversation and ask them the reason that they're spreading the rumor. Additionally, ask them where they got their information. Correct any misinformation that they have and ask them to stop.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

© 2017 WFMY-TV