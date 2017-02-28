3 S's That Confident Women Refuse To Do

strong confident woman open arms to sunrise at sea (Photo: Thinkstock, Li Zhongfei)

We hear so much about women and confidence. There is a lot of conflicting advice. With so many do's and don'ts, it can be tough to sort through. Confident women should speak up and speak out. But, what shouldn't confident women not do.

I've come up with the three S's that confident women refuse to do.

1) Confident women refuse to seek approval for their decisions or their actions. You don’t need someone’s ok before you do something. You trust yourself and your decision and move forward. And you do this by ignoring the naysayers.

2) Confident women refuse to sabotage other women. When you’re comfortable with who you are and what you bring to the table, there’s no need undermine another woman.

3) Confident women refuse to stay complacent. You don’t continue to do something just because it’s a habit or it's business as usual. If something isn’t a good fit anymore or doesn’t meet your goal then you change it. Do something that leads to success.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert, keynote speaker and corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

