3 Surprising Misconceptions About Confident Women

strong confident woman open arms to sunrise at sea (Photo: Thinkstock, Li Zhongfei)

On the Good Morning Show, we strive to help women gain more confidence to succeed in life. When you think of women and confidence, you might even get an image of a Super Woman who's strong as steel. But, there are three common misconceptions about confident women.

Misconception 1: Confident women don't feel fear. It’s not that confident women don’t feel fear, it’s that you, as a confident woman, manage your fear. Your push through your uncertainty to reach your goals or take a risk on a relationship. You don’t allow fear to paralyze you into inaction.

Misconception 2: Confident women don't need anyone. Confident women need people in their lives just like you do. It’s just that you, as a confident woman, are selective about who you allow in your life. You discern the good from the bad; the trustworthy from the deceptive. You don’t allow people in your life out of convenience. Or, because it’s a habit or comfort. You allow people in your life who are worthy.

Misconception 3: Confident women don't have weaknesses. All people have weaknesses and confident women aren’t the exception. The difference is you, as a confident woman, strive to the best version of yourself. If there’s an area you're not so good at then they figure out how to get better. You don't use excuses not to succeed.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.





