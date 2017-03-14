3 Things Confident Women Do Differently In Relationships

Couple in love - sitting together and smiling. (Photo: Thinkstock)

On the Good Morning Show, we’re all about promoting confidence. This morning, we’re talking about ways confident women deal with their romances.

Here are 3 ways confident women manage their loves lives differently.

1) Confident women like you don’t lose yourself in your partners. You know the difference between dependence and interdependence. You make decisions and solve problems without your partner. However, you’ll still ask for their opinion and advice. You still enjoy and pursue your interests and friendships. You understand that your partner compliments you.

2) Confident women handle relationship problems head on. You don’t play games. You accept responsibility for your mistakes and your behavior. You from learn from problems so moving forward you make different choices. When your partner messes up, you approach them with compassion and understanding, and find solutions. And, you limit the drama.

3) Confident women set boundaries of what you’re willing to accept and not accept. What you’re willing to do and not do. And you stick to your boundaries. You don’t cave to pressure from your partner. You know when to call it quits. And you walk away even when you’re scared and unsure.

