3 Things To Consider Before Quitting Your Job

You’re not enjoying your job any more. You’re stressed to the hilt. You’re not getting the support you want. And you feel like your career is stagnant. And you’re thinking about making a change. Before you quit your job, here are 3 things to consider.

1. Pinpoint the reasons you want to quit. Let’s say that you’re feeling burnt out. Why is that? Is it because you feel held back? Is it because you work in a toxic environment? Is it lack of recognition? Is it the crazy hours? When you isolate the reasons then you’re more likely to find solutions and if you can’t then you know it’s time to go.



2. If you’re married talk to your spouse before quitting. When you quit your job, it’s not only you that you have to consider. It’s your spouse and your kids. Think about the impact of your decision on your family.



3. Make sure you have another job before you quit because it could take months to find another one. And you might think this suggestion seems obvious, and you’d be surprised how many people regret not having another job lined up first.

