3 Tips To Get The Most Out Of Your Next Networking Event

Networking events can be intimidating. Sometimes, it's overwhelming meeting so many new people at once. How do you network effectively? With my 3 tips you can handle your next networking meeting confidently.

I’ve got 3 tips to help you feel more comfortable at your next networking event.

1) Remember that networking is about building relationships. So figure out who will be at the event, decide on who you want to meet and do some research on them. Knowing a little bit about someone helps make for smoother conversations and makes you more at east

2) When you’re talking to someone you want to listen more than talk. Ask questions to learn about them. Showing an interest fosters a relationship.

3) Find ways of how you can be of service to them. Whether it’s by connecting them to someone already in your network or giving them resources that will help them. This also lets you follow up with them, which is important in maintaining relationships.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

