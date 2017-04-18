3 Ways Confident Women Conquer Disappointment

Confident business woman in office with group (Photo: Thinkstock, ui)

Disappointment is part of life. Sometimes there's no way to escape it. But, even when you're feeling disappointment, there's still ways to gain more confidence. Here are ways confident women shake off disappointment.

1) You, as a confident woman, put yourself on a deadline to feel disappointed. You don't allow yourself to wallow in it. And you don’t give it more power than necessary.

2) If you're not careful then you can make yourself believe that your disappointment is bigger than what it really is. For example, if you say," This is the worst thing." Or, "I'm never going to succeed." Then you’re priming your brain to believe these untruths.

3) Gain perspective of what disappointment is and isn't. Disappointment is a temporary setback not a permanent loss.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

© 2017 WFMY-TV