3 Ways To Get People To Shut Up When You're Talking

We’re talking a lot about women and confidence on GMS. We know that you as women tend to fight for recognition and respect at work. One work place problem for many of you is being interrupted. It's rude to be cut off mid-sentence.

Here are 3 ways to stop an interrupter.

1) To get someone to pipe down when you talking is to look at them and say, “I’m not finished.” So it’s not only what you say, but how you say it. If your voice shakes, or you sound timid then you’ll be ignored. Adding a “please” isn’t necessary – makes it sound like you’re unsure. So make direct eye contact, expressionless face, shoulders relaxed.

2) If this doesn't work then keep talking. Talk over them or talk louder if you have to. Don’t stop. Keep talking. First one who shuts up loses.

3) If you're the type who prefers more subtle approach? You can hold up a finger or use a hand stop sign. Look away from the interrupter. Watch where you hold your hand. Keep you hand shoulder height not waist level.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

