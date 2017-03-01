GREENSBORO, NC -- Companies from across the Triad and different industries are looking to fill at least 1,000 positions today. The Career Center of the Triad is hosting the Mega Career Fair Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Cone Health, USPS, Labcorp, Ralph Lauren, Wet'n Wild Emerald Point Water Park and many more employers will be in the Special Events Center from 10 AM - 2 PM. Ten employers will be conducting on-site interviews. There will also be people available to help you with your resume.

This will be the fourth Mega Career Fair the Career Center has held in the past 11 months. They say they've helped place more than 200 job seekers in new positions. For more information head to their website www.triadcareercenter.com.

