5 Bad Dental Habits To Ditch In 2017

Close up of a smiling woman (Photo: Image Source, (c) Image Source)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you want a brighter smile in 2017, you'll have to ditch some old habits and form some new ones!

Greensboro dentist, Dr. Michelle Mottinger, says people often know how important flossing, brushing, and seeing a dentist regularly is, but they don't realize how harmful some habits are for their dental health.

Mottinger said there are 5 bad dental habits you need to ditch in 2017.

1. Using your teeth as tools

Mottinger said tearing open a package and biting off a tag on your new clothes are examples. This is hard on teeth, possibly causing the edges of your teeth to weaken and chip.

2. Sipping and snacking

Surprisingly, slowly sipping on sugary drinks throughout the day is much worse than having a soda with your meal. Your teeth are constantly exposed to acids and sugar which breakdown the enamel leading to tooth decay. And snacking excessively can cause the same problems!

Mottinger suggests giving your mouth a rest so your saliva can neutralize the possible damage. Chewing sugarfree gum and rinsing with water after eating is also beneficial.

3. Ice crunching and chewing fingernails

According to Mottinger, these habits cause undue stress on a tooth and can lead to fracture and heavy wear. Popcorn kernels are also a big problem.

4. Not being aware of hidden sugars

Mottinger said most people are surprised at the amount of sugar in a 20 ounce soda: Almost 1/3 of a cup! But, energy drinks, sports drinks, and sweet tea are also loaded with sugar. Patients that never drink anything but water are also baffled when they get cavities. Carbohydrates, like crackers and bread, get between the teeth and breakdown into sugar.

5. Not taking time to properly floss and brush at least 2 times per day, especially at night



Many people hurry just to say they did it but miss cleaning the back teeth next to their cheeks and on the inside under their tongue. According to Mottinger, the area at the gumline is where the plaque settles and can cause unhealthy gums and decay. It really doesn’t take that long to do a good job and that will save you time and money in the long run.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2016 WFMY