50 Best Burger Joints In America - Greensboro Has Two

Big Burger Spot

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When we found out voters selected a Greensboro restaurant one of the top 50 best burger joints in America, we had to have them in the WFMY News 2 kitchen.

The burgers at the Big Burger Spot are definitely worthy of national headlines. According to Business Insider, a news website that compiled the list, Big Burger Spot landed at No. 46.

The Big Burger Spot has two restaurants on Battleground Avenue and Nicholas Road. Owner, Guy Bradley talked about what makes their burgers so tasty.

"We make all of our burgers in house and we cook on an infrared grill using hand-pattied meat that's the best meat we can get our hands on. It's a sterling silver beef and it just leads to a great burger," said Bradley.

It's the second time Bradley and his burger spots have made the list. He says the votes lead to more customers from all over.

"It's amazing how many people follow that list and come in. We've had people from Vermont, Washington State coming in saying, 'We saw you on that list,'" said Bradley.

When you go to the Big Burger Spot make sure you check out their all-star line up which includes, The Carolina, Bacon Cheddar Burger, Lone Star Burger and the Pimento Cheese Burger.

"We make the Pimento cheese in house and it's just really awesome," said Bradley.

He also rolled out his new Shrimp Cake Melt over the weekend and Bradley says it's already a best seller.

You can learn more about the Big Burger Spot online by clicking here.

Hops Burger Bar, with locations on Spring Garden Street and Lawndale Drive ranked No. 17 on this year's list.

