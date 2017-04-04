54 Employers Hiring At Triad Goodwill Spring Career Expo

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Triad Goodwill's Spring Career Expo will be held Thursday, April 6, at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 West Gate City Boulevard.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a new later time to accommodate more professionals working during the day. Fifty-four employers will be there for job seeks to meet face-to-face.

To learn more and view Career Fair tips, visit ILoveGoodwill.org/Spring-Career-Expo and click on the Job Seekers tab.

Admission and parking are free. If you want more information, call 336-544-5305.

Confirmed employers include:

Adecco

Allied Universal Security

APAC/Thompson-Arthur Paving & Construction

BDI

BHI Energy

Bison Workforce Solutions

Bojangles

Burlington Police Department

Budd Group

Caring Hands Home Health

Carolina Dairy

Charter/Spectrum

Cogent Analytics

Combined Insurance

Conduit Global

Crown Auto

Curtis Media

Daly Seven

EPES Transport

Express Employment Professionals

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Graham Personnel Services

Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Fire Department

Greensboro Police Department

Greensboro News & Record

Guilford Co. Sheriff's Department

H&R Block

Harland Clarke

High Point Clinical Trials Center

Home Depot

Home Instead Senior Care

JobFinderUSA

Manpower

Matthias Paper Corporation

Mega Force Staffing

NC A&T State University

Plastics Color Corporation

Premier Employee Solutions

Protege Services

Providence Place Senior Health and Housing

Robert Half

Spectra Food Services and Hospitality

Sports Endeavors, Inc.

Telvista

The Agency

The Resource

Touch Point Staffing

Trane

Triad Goodwill

Truliant Federal Credit Union

Visiting Angels

Workforce Unlimited

XLC Services, LLC

