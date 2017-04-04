WFMY
54 Employers Hiring At Triad Goodwill Spring Career Expo

WFMY , WFMY 10:49 AM. EDT April 04, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Triad Goodwill's Spring Career Expo will be held Thursday, April 6, at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 West Gate City Boulevard. 

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a new later time to accommodate more professionals working during the day. Fifty-four employers will be there for job seeks to meet face-to-face. 

To learn more and view Career Fair tips, visit ILoveGoodwill.org/Spring-Career-Expo and click on the Job Seekers tab.

Admission and parking are free. If you want more information, call 336-544-5305.

Confirmed employers include:

  • Adecco
  • Allied Universal Security
  • APAC/Thompson-Arthur Paving & Construction
  • BDI
  • BHI Energy
  • Bison Workforce Solutions
  • Bojangles
  • Burlington Police Department
  • Budd Group
  • Caring Hands Home Health
  • Carolina Dairy
  • Charter/Spectrum
  • Cogent Analytics
  • Combined Insurance
  • Conduit Global
  • Crown Auto
  • Curtis Media
  • Daly Seven
  • EPES Transport
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
  • Graham Personnel Services
  • Greensboro Coliseum
  • Greensboro Fire Department
  • Greensboro Police Department
  • Greensboro News & Record
  • Guilford Co. Sheriff's Department
  • H&R Block
  • Harland Clarke
  • High Point Clinical Trials Center
  • Home Depot
  • Home Instead Senior Care
  • JobFinderUSA
  • Manpower
  • Matthias Paper Corporation
  • Mega Force Staffing
  • NC A&T State University
  • Plastics Color Corporation
  • Premier Employee Solutions
  • Protege Services
  • Providence Place Senior Health and Housing
  • Robert Half
  • Spectra Food Services and Hospitality
  • Sports Endeavors, Inc.
  • Telvista
  • The Agency
  • The Resource
  • Touch Point Staffing
  • Trane
  • Triad Goodwill
  • Truliant Federal Credit Union
  • Visiting Angels
  • Workforce Unlimited
  • XLC Services, LLC

