54 Employers Hiring At Triad Goodwill Spring Career Expo

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Triad Goodwill's Spring Career Expo will be held Thursday, April 6, at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 West Gate City Boulevard.
The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a new later time to accommodate more professionals working during the day. Fifty-four employers will be there for job seeks to meet face-to-face.
To learn more and view Career Fair tips, visit ILoveGoodwill.org/Spring-Career-Expo and click on the Job Seekers tab.
Admission and parking are free. If you want more information, call 336-544-5305.
Confirmed employers include:
- Adecco
- Allied Universal Security
- APAC/Thompson-Arthur Paving & Construction
- BDI
- BHI Energy
- Bison Workforce Solutions
- Bojangles
- Burlington Police Department
- Budd Group
- Caring Hands Home Health
- Carolina Dairy
- Charter/Spectrum
- Cogent Analytics
- Combined Insurance
- Conduit Global
- Crown Auto
- Curtis Media
- Daly Seven
- EPES Transport
- Express Employment Professionals
- Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
- Graham Personnel Services
- Greensboro Coliseum
- Greensboro Fire Department
- Greensboro Police Department
- Greensboro News & Record
- Guilford Co. Sheriff's Department
- H&R Block
- Harland Clarke
- High Point Clinical Trials Center
- Home Depot
- Home Instead Senior Care
- JobFinderUSA
- Manpower
- Matthias Paper Corporation
- Mega Force Staffing
- NC A&T State University
- Plastics Color Corporation
- Premier Employee Solutions
- Protege Services
- Providence Place Senior Health and Housing
- Robert Half
- Spectra Food Services and Hospitality
- Sports Endeavors, Inc.
- Telvista
- The Agency
- The Resource
- Touch Point Staffing
- Trane
- Triad Goodwill
- Truliant Federal Credit Union
- Visiting Angels
- Workforce Unlimited
- XLC Services, LLC
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs