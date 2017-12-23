A Christmas Tour Through O'Henry Hotel

Take a tour with Tom Garcia of the O'Henry Hotel decorated beautifully for the holidays. (Photo: WFMY News 2 Digital)

Decorating for Christmas is such a wonderful tradition. That's why you'll find our home expert Tom Garcia at the O’Henry Hotel in Greensboro. They have once again went over the top with preparing the hotel. Tom Grandy is the caretaker of the flowers and grounds of the hotel and is responsible for getting it ready for the holidays. Tom takes us on a tour to see how the hotel welcomes guest with holiday decorations.

If you have questions for Tom, feel free to email him! You can reach him atb tom@southernevergreen.com.

