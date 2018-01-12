A Day On, Not Off: Triad MLK Day of Service

U.S. civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., displays December 10, 1964, in Oslo, Norway, his Nobel Peace Prize. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?"

MLK is Monday, so how are you honoring Dr. King? The United Way of Greensboro has once again partnered with the Volunteer Center of Greensboro to put on the annual MLK Jr. Day of Service at the Four Seasons Town Center.

This Monday (on actual MLK Day), from 10 to 1 in the mall atrium, anyone who wants to come can participate in a number of service projects benefiting the community.

This year's projects include:

Snack packs

No-sew scarves

Sun catchers

Valentines for seniors

Food drive

Community art projects

There will also be a job fair on site and a children's activity center. Show up on site or pre-register here.

