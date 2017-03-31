A Family Fun Event With A Deeper Meaning

It's an event that you don't want to miss and its one that hopes to bring everyone together and have a little fun along the way.

The inaugural UNITE (Understanding Needs of Inclusion Takes Everyone) event is a day for our community to come together to celebrate the inclusion of people with special needs, as well as showcase the many services provided by local non-profits and the City of Greensboro serving individuals with special needs and their families.

In addition to over twenty non-profits, there will be a little something for everyone - including Koppertop Therapy Pets, a drum circle, a Dancing Above the Bar performance, chair dance performance and more! UNITE Downtown Greensboro is also thrilled to welcome local comedian and motivational speaker, Leo Hodson -Greensboro's own self-described, "Sit down stand up." After an accident rendered him paralyzed seven years ago, Leo turned not to depression, but to laughter. Now, Leo is a fixture of the North Carolina comedy scene. He has performed in festivals, comedy clubs, bars, colleges and even hospitals. In his sit down, Leo talks openly and humorously about his injury and life with a disability, but he doesn't stop there. His 'all audiences' act touches on a wide array of topics from dating to television to clever observations on everyday life

Family Support Network of Central Carolina is a non-profit organization which was organized in 1989 by a coalition of parents, medical professionals, and staff from community agencies serving children with special needs and their families. FSNCC serves families in Guilford and the surrounding counties who have children that have been diagnosed with special needs, or families who experience a NICU stay.

UNITE Downtown Greensboro is this Sunday, April 2, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at LeBauer Park in Downtown Greensboro. Blankets and chairs are allowed and the event is free and open to all.

