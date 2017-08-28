A Fresh Coat Of Paint...For Your Parking Space?

WFMYNews2

Northern Guilford High School is thinking out of the box. They decided to let the seniors express themselves by painting their parking spaces. The PTA came up with the idea and now seniors can pay $50 for the right to decorate their parking spaces.

The spaces are incredible and all the funds go to the PTA. Organizer Kim Derrick says they hope the tradition grows in the coming years and fills their parking lot with beautiful sentiment and color.

