Fainting Goat Spirits is Greensboro's and Guilford County's first legal distillery. They are a full production facility. They make Vodka, Gin, Single Malt Whiskey, Rye Whiskey and Bourbon.

All their grain is purchased from a local North Carolina farmer, they grind 600 pounds of grain here fresh every day and cook a mash.

Bill Norman, the culinary trained chef, takes care of cooking the mash each day. Once the mash cools, they move it over to these open top fermenters where they pitch the yeast and let it ferment for 4-5 days.

Their gin is called Emulsion – it's also available at ABC stores. It's really a different kind of gin boasting 12 different botanicals to add flavor, it's got a lot of orange peel, lemon grass and cardamom. Fresh flavors that will really change your mind about Gin

Greensboro Distilling Company is open for public tours Fridays 3-7pm, Saturdays 1-6pm and Sundays 1-5pm. The cost for the tour is $10 and you walk away with a logo'd whiskey glass. They are located at 115 W Lewis St, in Greensboro.

Kids and dogs are welcome on the tour. On Fri/Sat you can buy 1 bottle here at the distillery - and get not only a hand numbered bottle but get the distillers to sign the bottle!

Give them a call with any questions at (336) 273-6211 or visit them online at http://faintinggoatspirits.com/

