A Lesson In Guilford County's Black History

HIGH POINT, NC -- Every February we celebrate Black History Month and this year you can learn more about African-American history from Guilford County at the High Point Museum.

The museum recently opened a new exhibit, "Bills of Sale: Slave Deeds of Guilford County." It features nine original records that show transactions concerning men, women and children of color from 1774 until 1826. The exhibit also displays the history of the slave trade and how it affected Guilford County.





The International Civil Rights Center and Museum and the Guilford County Rester of Deeds helped make the exhibit possible. It took eight months for the museum to collect all of the items in the exhibit and determine how best to tell the story.

The exhibit's curator, Marian Inabinett, said this exhibit was particularly difficult because of the complexity of the issue. The exhibit features a reflections wall where people can write down their thoughts and feelings about what they see during their visit.





Part of the exhibit's appeal is it's ability to help African-Americans dig deeper into their family's past. Marcellaus Joiner of the Heritage Research Center says people typically begin their family history after slaves were freed. With slave deeds they're able to find earlier ancestors.

All of the documents and more resources from the exhibit can be found on the High Point Museum's website. The exhibit is free and open Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 - 4:30.





