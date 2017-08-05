A Little Known Piece Of Revolutionary War History Comes Alive

SANFORD, NC -- The Triad is home to plenty of Revolutionary War History. From Guilford Courthouse to Battleground Park, even General Nathaniel Greene. But a lesser-known Revolutionary War site is just an hour away from Greensboro in Sanford, North Carolina.

The House In The Horseshoe is is the only state historic site to honor a revolutionary-era event. In 1781 it was the site of a militia skirmish at the Alston home. Mr. Philip Alston's band of colonists were attacked by British loyalists. Each year, for 38 years, the historic site has paid homage to the event through a battle reenactment.

Michael Moore, the site manager, said there's much more to the two-day reenactment than meets the eye. The group has to think about costumes, historical accuracy, tradition, weapons and, of course, safety. Attention to detail is key in performing.

This year's theme is "What happens when war comes to your backyard?" The reenactment weekend is happening August 5th ad 6th. The battle performance begins at 2:00 p.m. both days. The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. both days. You can learn more about militia encampments, sutlers, blacksmith shops, musket/artillery firings, and period toys and games. Demonstrators will feature colonial brewing, gardening, and spinning/weaving. Food trucks on site will include Curbside Cravin's, Chewy's Smokin' BBQ, and Kona Ice.

Parking is $5. For more information check out their website: http://www.nchistoricsites.org/horsesho/

