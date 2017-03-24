WFMY
Close

A Mobile Videogame Arcade And Lasertag Arena

Bring the Party Fun To You

Eric Chilton, WFMY 7:34 AM. EDT March 24, 2017

Imagine this.  It's your kid's birthday and up rolls a giant video game arcade in front of the house complete with a portable lasertag arena! It sounds incredible and it is! Its called The Rolling Video Arcade and its open for business.
It is a game truck trailer with FOUR widescreen high-def TVs in front of custom stadium seats with built-in vibration motors synced to the on-screen action with speakers in front and back.   Everything is linked, so 16 players can play the same game — or against each other!
You can play as a team or divide into separate teams and they have all the newest games from Wii, Playstation  and Xbox.  There's even a "Game Coach" to help you get started. 
The lasertag arena is inflatable and comes complete with gear and a lasertag ref!
If you need more information you can visit their website at www.rollingvideogames.com or give them a call at (336) 543-0027.

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories