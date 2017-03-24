A Mobile Videogame Arcade And Lasertag Arena

Rolling Video Games, Inc

Imagine this. It's your kid's birthday and up rolls a giant video game arcade in front of the house complete with a portable lasertag arena! It sounds incredible and it is! Its called The Rolling Video Arcade and its open for business.

It is a game truck trailer with FOUR widescreen high-def TVs in front of custom stadium seats with built-in vibration motors synced to the on-screen action with speakers in front and back. Everything is linked, so 16 players can play the same game — or against each other!

You can play as a team or divide into separate teams and they have all the newest games from Wii, Playstation and Xbox. There's even a "Game Coach" to help you get started.

The lasertag arena is inflatable and comes complete with gear and a lasertag ref!

If you need more information you can visit their website at www.rollingvideogames.com or give them a call at (336) 543-0027.

