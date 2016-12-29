A Mousetastical Adventure & Other Fun Things At GSO Historical Museum

While the kids are on holiday break, the Greensboro Historical Museum wants you to spend some family time enjoying several exhibits on display right now.



The Asian Pacific American Exhibit is open until Feb. 26h.





It’s a one-of-its-kind exhibit created by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES).

The display "explores Asian Pacific American history across a multitude of diverse cultures and how Asian Pacific Americans have shaped and been shaped by the course of the nation's history.”

On January 28th, the museum will host a Lunar New Year event as part of the exhibit.

Visitors can explore Asian Pacific Traditions, watch performances and participate in hands-on activities.

It's free and open to the public.

Another exhibit open right now at the museum is the Weaving Wonder with Historical Threads exhibit.

It teaches the history of Greensboro through public art and weaving.

The inspiration behind downtown Greensboro’s new Janet Echelman sculpture is also explored in the exhibit.

It's free and open until April 24th





For the mischievous kid, the Mousetastical Mouse Hunt is a great way to burn off some energy.

It’s designed as a treasure hunt inside the museum where kids can search for little felt mice hidden at different parts of the museum.

It’s open now through January 7th.



For more on this event and others happening at the Greensboro Historical Museum

