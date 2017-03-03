A Retro Fundraiser With 70's Flair

Sanctuary House

What do you get when you combine retro music, live trivia and a great cause?

You get your plans for this Saturday night!

The "Funky Music and Musical Moods" party is Saturday March 4th at the Greensboro Country Club.

Doors Open at 6pm. There will be a Cocktail Reception live music... a silent auction... dinner... dancing and more!Tickets start at $85 per person!

The event features: Full Chef Sit Down Dinner, Dessert by A Sweet Success! Bakery, Entrance into our Silent Auction, Wall of Wine, and amazing live music by Jessica Mashburn & Headlining Band - Big Betty and The Punch Bowl.

At 6-7:30pm there's a Cocktail Reception with music by Jessica Mashburn, There's also a silent Auction!

Then at 7:30pm: Dinner and Celebration followed by dancing from 8 until.

If you want more information you can call Sanctuary House at (336) 275-7896.

(© 2017 WFMY)