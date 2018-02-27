A Walk Through Time At The International Civil Rights Center And Museum In Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Even though Black History Month is almost over, you can still celebrate African-American History year-round.

You might want to consider taking a walk through time at The International Civil Rights Center And Museum.

It's an archival center, collecting museum, and teaching facility devoted to the international struggle for civil and human rights.

The museum celebrates the nonviolent protests of the 1960 Greensboro sit-ins that served as a catalyst in the civil rights movement.

It houses the legacy of the A&T Four who sat in at the lunch counter at Woolworth's.

The museum also tells the story of Emmit Till.

The 14-year-old Black boy was brutally murdered in Mississippi for allegedly flirting with a white woman in 1955.

It wasn't until decades later his accuser admitted that was a lie.

If you plan on visiting the museum, you will be able to experience the permanent exhibition with guided tours.

It's an engaging encounter filled with audio that tells the dark story of America's past.

The museum also includes a journey through time with pictorials, artifacts, video reenactments, and interactive components.

There's also an exhibit meant as a tribute to an outstanding array of celebrated artists and gifted athletes who broke racially restrictive barriers with relentless determination.

The International Civil Rights Center And Museum is located at 134 S Elm Street in Greensboro.

It's open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information about the museum, such as ticket pricing or guided tour groups, click here.

