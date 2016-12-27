Achieve Your Weight-Loss Goals In 2017

Awol Fitness

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Make 2017 your year to make it happen. Of course we're talking about the biggie, right -- getting in shape!

It's one of the hardest goals to keep. Today we've called in the experts at A.W.O.L. Fitness in Greensboro to help you out. Personal trainer and life coach Lynch Hunt is showing you how to get started and how to sick with your weight-loss goals.





Wednesday on the Good Morning Show Hunt demonstrates some simple exercises you can do at home and even more importantly he walks you through the top ways to focus in on your goals.

"Three out of four adults start an exercise program on New Year's Day but only one sticks with it," said Hunt. "Here's how you can set yourself up for success."

1. Decide why you want to lose weight and then set goals.

"Saying you want to lose weight is too vague. You need a clear and attainable goal," says Hunt. "Write it down. How are you going to achieve this? Have a plan! And stick to it."





2. Motivate yourself. Have a motivational mantra ever day.

"You have to wake up every morning and say to yourself, yes I'm going to do this. And this is why. Write a morning mantra and have a pep talk with yourself and keep that going throughout the day. It has to be in your mind first thing -- and think positive."

3. Kick the bad habits. Remember long term transformations take time.

"To get results and keep the weight off you need to kick bad habits. Eliminate processed food and sugar in all forms sugar in all its forms - most obviously, chocolate and sweets.

4. Think positive

"With sufficient motivation anything is achievable, and those obstacles can now be overcome."

You can get in contact with A.W.O.L. Fitness by calling (336) 988-6043. You can email itsawolfitness@gmail.com or click here for their website

