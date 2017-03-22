Air Conditioner Checks You Need To Know About!

(Photo: WFMY)

When you think of spring, you probably think of warmer weather! When it gets hot, some of you crank up your air conditioners.

Home Expert Tom Garcia and Air Conditioning Technician Kelly Curl of Curl Enterprises shares tips on what you need to do before turning on your air conditioner.

Kelly says there are several parts that are most likely to fail in the heat of summer but we can check them now before the systems are needed.

One of those parts is the starting capacitor. It is not an expensive part but when it fails, it will shut the whole unit down. This part and others can be checked by a technician and replaced as necessary before you really need your system.

Garcia also says one of steps we should always take is to do some simple maintenance to our air conditioning systems to keep them running at peak efficiency.

It is always good practice to take a hose and rinse the coils of your unit to wash away debris that may have built up over the winter. In addition, a technician can remove the panels of your unit and do a deeper cleaning of the coils. The cleaner the coils, the better air flow the unit has and the more efficient your system will run.

Every year we talk about how important the filter system of your home heating and air system is to your family. Even though filters may only cost a few dollars, they are critical to keeping the air in your home clean.

One of best pieces of technology that can help you save energy over the summer months is the thermostat. It is important that you program it to accommodate when you are not home. Set it a four degrees or so during the day when you may not be home and let it cool back down just before you come back home.

If you want to reach Tom, send him an email. He's Tom@SouthernEvergreen.com.





Copyright 2017 WFMY