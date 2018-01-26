AMSOIL Arenacross Comes To The Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Courtesy: Feld Entertainment

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The wait is over for motocross fans.

AMSOIL Arenacross is coming to Greensboro.

It's a motocross racing competition that attracts the best up-and-coming riders from around the world.

During the event, the racers compete on man-made dirt battlegrounds to prove that they can make it to the top tier of the sport.

The AMSOIL Arenacross season will consist of a 14-round battle for the coveted Ricky Carmichael Cup.

The championship will travel across 13 different states.

The 2017 season showcased a battle for the title between a trio of teammates that went down to the final lap of the last Main Event in Las Vegas.

In the end, AMSOIL Arenacross welcomed Gavin Faith as the 2016 champion and the first recipient of the Ricky Carmichael Cup.

As he seeks to defend his title, Faith will have an exceptional challenge ahead of him as he chases back-to-back championships against elite contenders.

AMSOIL Arenacross will be at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $15. For more information about AMSOIL Arenacross, click here.



Copyright 2017 WFMY