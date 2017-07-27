Annual Flag Football Alumni Classic Helps Triad Kids

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some rivalries continue after high school and this one may never die. The football rivalry between James B. Dudley and Ben L. Smith High Schools just got deeper. Former players will play in an alumni football game that brings in two new rivals this year: Walter Hines Page High School and Grimsley Senior High School.
Rivalries aside, the annual event brings out the best in all players. On Saturday, August 5, 2017, they'll unite on the field for a good cause. Every dollar raised during the Flag Football Alumni Classic will help purchase school supplies for students in need.
Nedra White is one of the organizers for the event. The Dudley Panther says it's a win-win for the players and the community.
"Every year we donate the money to help local kids get school supplies and we deliver the supplies to help kids who aren't able to get all of their supplies," said White. "Plus it's a lot of fun!"
