Annual Flag Football Alumni Classic Helps Triad Kids

Page, Dudley, Grimsley and Smith High Schools to participate in alumni football game for a good cause.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some rivalries continue after high school and this one may never die. The football rivalry between James B. Dudley and Ben L. Smith High Schools just got deeper. Former players will play in an alumni football game that brings in two new rivals this year: Walter Hines Page High School and Grimsley Senior High School.

Rivalries aside, the annual event brings out the best in all players. On Saturday, August 5, 2017, they'll unite on the field for a good cause. Every dollar raised during the Flag Football Alumni Classic will help purchase school supplies for students in need.

Nedra White is one of the organizers for the event. The Dudley Panther says it's a win-win for the players and the community.

"Every year we donate the money to help local kids get school supplies and we deliver the supplies to help kids who aren't able to get all of their supplies," said White. "Plus it's a lot of fun!"

Page and Grimsley will go head to head and the match up between Dudley and Smith will be continue at Dudley High School, Saturday, August 5, 2017. The winners of both teams will face off in the championship.

Now that the field is larger, the players will be competing for city bragging rights, which means something to Jesse Louis from Smith High School.

"Last year Dudley won, they pulled it off. They snuck one by us. It's a big rivalry and it's for a good cause so it's a lot of fun out there. Old men getting together, just being very competitive and I love it. I look forward to it each and every year," said Louis.

The entire community is invited to come out and support this good cause.

The 4th annual Alumni Flag Football Game takes place Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 6 p.m. It's at Dudley High School and admission is $5. Represent your Dudley, Smith, Page or Grimsley High School pride by coming to support your alumni. Remember, all donations will help purchase school supplies for kids in need.

