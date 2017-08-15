Annual Tools For School Supply Drive Helps Triad Students

GREENSBORO, N.C. - It's that time of year again.

WFMY News 2 wants to help students prepare for school through our Annual Tools For School Supply Drive.

For the past 21 years, the supply drive has helped more than 630,000 students receive school supplies.

We want to help more students this year.

On Wednesday, WFMY News 2 is teaming up with Guilford Education Alliance, Walker’s Express, and Walmart to hold a one day school supplies collection drive.

Folks can drop off school supplies at the Supercenter Walmart at 3738 N. Battleground Ave.

Guilford Education Alliance will provide staff and volunteers to accept donations.

Walker’s Express will provide a box truck to load the school supplies and transport them to the Teacher Supply Warehouse in Guilford County.

The school supply donations remain in the Triad area to support local students.

The Tools For School Campaign started earlier this month and ends August 27th,

To donate, just look for the Tools for School collection bin at your local Walmart store.

