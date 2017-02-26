Apply Now: Guilford Apprentices Get Free College, Career Path

(Photo: Mollerus, Meghann)

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Guilford Apprenticeship Partners of North Carolina (GAPNC) is hiring its next group of career-minded students to be apprentices.

The perks? Free college, a sure career path and hands-on industry experience.

The program is a four-year commitment. Apprentices must be seniors in high school for the first year of the program. They'll work at one of the local skilled trade partner companies and determine their work schedule around their school schedule.

Apprentices get paid for both their in-class work and time at work. GAPNC also pays for an associates degree from GTCC -- tuition and books included.

Requirements:

Student Requirements

Must be at least a High School Senior for the first year of the Apprenticeship

High school minimum Unweighted GPA 2.5

Must pass the Community College placement test (500 SAT Writing or 500 SAT Reading) or (18 ACT Writing or 22 ACT Reading) will waive the Reading and Writing test and 500 SAT Math or 22 ACT Math will waive the mathematics test)

Math 1, 2 & 3

Attendance (No more than five absences per year)

Recommended courses

Physics

Drafting

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Engineering Courses

Computer Application Courses

Metals Manufacturing

Any related hands-on courses like Automotive, Electronics, HVAC

Trigonometry

Apprenticeship jobs:

CNC (computer numeric controlled) machinists

Tool and die makers

Welders

APPLY HERE or print, fill out and mail the application and transcript to:

Bright Plastics Attn: Todd Poteat

4833 Gate City Blvd

Greensboro, NC 27407

Copyright 2017 WFMY