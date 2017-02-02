Art Gallery Meets Coffee Shop

WFMYNews2

When you first step into Urban Grinders we want you to feel like you have stepped into an art gallery cut right out of the New York City Arts District.

Their art focuses on street art, low brow, and pop surrealism.

Owner Jeff Back says "We will be working hard to cultivate a creative environment in our shop that goes beyond your average coffee shop, or a coffee shop in general. Urban Grinders will be working with Local, National and International Artists to give them a space to display their voice and creativity! When you think Urban Grinders you will think coffee, but you will also think art".

Along with the art shows Urban Grinders also has live music events, dj's and themed events that will help continue various unique traditions started specifically in Greensboro.

You can connect directly with them on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/urbangrinders/

