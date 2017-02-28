Art Show And Sale Benefits Hungry Seniors

(Photo: Melvin, Lauren)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- If you're ready to add a little color to your home, maybe some fresh decor for spring, head to Winston-Salem this weekend for a one-day art show and sale!

"Art with Heart" is the seventh annual art show & sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels in Forsyth County.

The show is Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Senior Services Center, 2895 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.

More than 40 well-known Piedmont-area artists will be selling their work, with proceeds providing nutritious meals for the community’s homebound elderly.

The show will feature a wide variety of art at affordable prices, including oils, acrylics, pastels, collages, pottery, jewelry, textiles and wood carvings. Pricing of the art ranges anywhere from $10 to $500. All art is original and locally created.

While you enjoy the art and shop for your home, you'll be providing food for hungry seniors.

Many local seniors are homebound and struggle to obtain healthy meals. Hundreds have no one to talk with or check on them on a regular basis. When Meals-on-Wheels volunteers come to the door with a hot meal Monday through Friday, the food and visit help these seniors stay healthy and independent longer.

Admission is free. For more information, you can visit their website.

