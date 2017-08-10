Avoid Traffic From Guns-N-Roses Concert

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Are you ready to rock, Triad? Guns-N-Roses is coming to town Friday, August 11th and while they'll bring a great show and awesome music, the concert will also bring major traffic.

The Winston-Salem Police Department expects more than 30,000 people to be in the area surround BB&T Field. They say 60%-70% of the traffic will be from out of town and that means major delays.

The roads will be busiest before the concert from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and again after the concert lets out from 11:00 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Police say to avoid major roadways like US-52, US-421/Business 40 and I-40 during those times. Secondary roads such as Akron Drive, Reynolds Boulevard, University Parkway, Deacon Drive, Coliseum Drive, Shorefair Drive and Indiana Avenue will also be congested.

You'll see more law enforcement officers out and about as well. NC Highway Patrol is bringing in more troopers and the DWI Task Force will be patroling the area.

Police say any car left on US-52 will be towed at the owner's expense under the NC Quick Clearance Law.

Copyright 2017 WFMY