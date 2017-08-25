Back-To-School Dilemmas Solved

Welcome back to school text drawing by chalk in blackboard (Photo: Thinkstock)

How To Calm Your Kids First Day Of School Jitters

Many Triad kids will be starting school on Monday morning. And for some of these kids, they’ll get the first day jitters. Parents, we’re gonna give you some tips to help calm your little ones so they’ll have a great first day at school.

A common reason kids get nervous about going back to school is not knowing. They don’t know what friends, if any kids that they know, will be in their class. They don’t know which teacher they’re going to get. They don’t know their schedule. It’s the not knowing – state of limbo – that tends to trigger the jitters.

You, as a parent, play a big role in calming your kids jitters. Normalize their feelings. Take them to the open house – find out who’s their teacher and what kids will be in their class. Let them explore the school, go on playground. Meet new teachers.

For young kids, they might want to take a special lovey to school to help calm nerves. Could be a favorite toy, blanket, charm. Something that they can hold or wear that gives them comfort.

Body Language of Making friends

It’s back to school for the Triad next week. This morning we’re giving you tips on ways to help your kids start off a great school year. Most of the time, kids will know a few kids in their class. But, what happens when your kids want to make new friends and they’re not sure how to do this.

Many times, you tell your kids to be nice and sit beside a new friend at lunch, class, play time. But, what does this look like? Let me show you what I mean.

Body language plays a role in developing friendships so encourage your kids to stand in the middle when they approach a group of kids. This way your kids is in the center of the action.

When kids are nervous or unsure, they tend to hold their head up when they talk. Some tend to look down or away. Shoulders back – opens up chest – breathe easier.

How Bullying Changes For Teens

The start of the school year is a fresh start, but it doesn’t necessarily mean a clean social slate for teens. Sometimes, the social problems linger through the summer and start back up when the new school year begins.

Bullying changes as kids get older. Physical bullying (arguing, hitting, pushing, fighting) tends to happen with younger kids. As kids get into middle school and high school, physical bullying tends to turns into mental bullying. Passive aggressive online bullying through social media with anonymous posts or screen shots through text messages.

Mental bullying can take a toll on teens because the words/images are still in cyberspace – you just don’t know who has them. As hard as it is, carrying yourself confidently is a way to rebuff the hurt. It's your way to show the world that you’re above the gossip. So this means – head up, chin up, loose arms, relaxed shoulder/neck. Notebooks on side or in backpack.

When confronted about rumors or harsh words, remember that you don’t have to participate in the confrontation. You can say that it isn’t true; give a fact if you want. Then cut off the conversation. Walk away. The person can’t argue by themselves without looking weird. You remove yourself and they’ve got nothing. But, when you’re talking look at them in the eye. This sends a powerful message as you walk away. That you’re doing it on your terms – not theirs.

