Band 'Swim In The Wild' Returns Home!

GREENSBORO, NC -- A band of Greensboro natives is back in the Triad for a special homecoming show!

Swim in the Wild is the adventure alternative band of the Carolinas born in Greensboro and based out of Charlotte. Gersh Godwin, Grant Gautreau, Michael Hall and Steven Hall (Brothers) attended Guilford Middle, WGHS, and Grimsley and made their splash into the music scene in recent years with performances at Sundance Film Festival, House of Blues, and hundreds of other festivals and venues all over the southeast. As their careers and opportunities continue to grow, they have always attributed their success to the amazing support of their "Swimteam" all over the Carolinas. The band says no matter how far the adventure takes them, they will always be proud to call Greensboro home.

Friday night, April 14, Swim in the Wild performs at the Blind Tiger in Greensboro with Time Sawyer and The Billyfolks. Doors open at 7:30pm. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Band members say "Playing the Blind Tiger is more than just a show; Its about performing and giving thanks to all the amazing friends and family that shaped our lives to become the men and musicians we are today."

For more on the band:

www.facebook.com/swiminthewild

www.reverbnation.com/swiminthewild



"One if By Land" 2016 LP and EP 2014

iTunes / Google Play / Spotify / Amazon

