'Barks, Brews And BBQ' Helps Animals In Davie County

CLEMMONS, NC -- Grab your pet and get ready to enjoy a North Carolina staple! The Humane Society of Davie County is gearing up for "Barks, Brews and BBQ."

The event is taking place Sunday, August 6th at the Village Square Tap House in Clemmons from noon until 6:00 p.m. You can enjoy chopped or pulled BBQ, potato salad, coleslaw and banana pudding for $7 a plate. All of the proceeds go to the Humane Society. Village Square Tap House will also donate part of their craft beer sales to HSDC.

In addition to great pets and food, K9 Doggie Bakery will be selling homemade treats and Elite Canine will have more information about dog training. Cat and dog food donations are welcome as are leashed, vaccinated and friendly pups.

For more information visit the event page. Or check out the HSDC website.

