Baseball's Back! GSO Grasshoppers Open Season Tonight At Home

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The wait is over, baseball season returns to the Triad! The Greensboro Grasshoppers open their season at home against the Hickory Crawdads on Thursday, April 6.

The 2017 season brings some new faces to First National Bank Field in Greensboro with the same old hoppin' fun!

The Greensboro Grasshoppers kick off a seven game home stand Thursday at 7 p.m. with Natty Greene's Thirsty Thursday! You can enjoy a night at the ballpark, complete with discounted beverages (water, soda and beer) throughout the ballpark.

Friday brings back FANomenal Friday Fireworks at the ball field. Every Friday home game is a celebration! Fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show and kick off their weekend in style!

If you miss the Friday fireworks, you can check them out on Saturday with the Spectacular Saturday Fireworks.

And Sunday brings Family Funday Sunday. Make sure you get to the park early and enjoy a pregame catch on the field from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30p.m. You can also stick around for kids run the bases post game!

The work week brings more fun to First National Bank Field. Monday is Money Off Monday. You can start your week off right with $1 hot dogs, $1 beverages and $6 lawn tickets!

You can also check out Baseball Bingo Tuesday. Every play on the field corresponds to a square on your bingo card! Tuesday, April 11 is also "Jim Boeheim (No) Value Night" at First National Bank Field.

All fans with a valid Syracuse, NY Driver's License will be given a free ticket, $20 in food and beverage vouchers, and a pre-game meet and greet with retired Hall of Fame Bat Dog, Miss Babe Ruth, for the 7:00 p.m. game against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

And on Wednesday, you can enjoy lunch at the ballpark with first pitch at 12 p.m. You can enjoy hot dogs and a little afternoon Hoppers baseball! Wednesday is also Food Lion Wednesday. Fans who purchase a ticket online to a Wednesday Hoppers game will have the opportunity to make a donation to Food Lion Feeds. It's the grocer's hunger relief initiative, which was founded in 2014 with a commitment to donate 500 million meals by 2020.

For more on the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the action on the diamond and the fun for the fans, you can visit their website.

Let's play ball!

