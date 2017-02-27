Basic Training With Greensboro's Newest K9 Recruit

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro's newest police recruit is almost ready for her first assignment. Remember Sully? We first introduced you to the Greensboro Police Department's bloodhound puppy in July. Now she's 8-months-old and near the tail end of her training.

We caught up with Sully at Barber Park as she gets ready to join the ranks.

Officer Kenny Jones works with Sully everyday. He says Sully is playful at home, but when she gets to work, the 60 pound pup is focused on the task at hand.





"At the house she runs full speed towards you and she hasn't yet figured out how to slow down or keep from running into you or knocking you over," said Officer Jones.

Right now, Officer Jones is training her to pick up scents and find the object or person it belongs to. Her training will come to use mainly in search and rescues.

"We're training her to work in different terrain. Whether its hard surface, soft surface or not. And we're also working on duration. Whether it's the time that the decoy has left or it's the length of the trail. That's where we're at right now. We're trying to increase both."

Sully is the department's second bloodhound. "Basically, we want her to go find missing children, if they get lost, if they get confused or something like that and leave the house. And or elderly people."

Sully is able to take scents and pick up on the article presented to her. She understands she's supposed to find that person. And it turns out Sully's nose is perfect for the job.





"They're basically the best at what they do. They have the best nose to track and scent discriminate."

For now, Officer Jones trains her on 15 to 20 minute trails and she stays on a leash.

"It's fun for her, we try to keep it very light and that's the mentality we would like her to have is to go out and have fun," said Jones. "We are trying to trail missing elderly or missing children we want it to be a positive encounter when they see the police at the end."





Once Sully is fully trained, Greensboro Police will start sending her out on calls. And we could start calling her Officer Sully within the next few months.

