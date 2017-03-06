Battle of the Bags To Bring Hope to Parents of Loss

Heartstrings Benefit (Photo: Liz Nemeth, Copyright Liz Nemeth)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You can take part in a fun-filled night of friendly competition all to benefit Heartstrings; a Triad group bringing hope to parents who have experienced loss.

The event is called the Battle of the Bags, because it's a Cornhole Tournament. The 16-team bracket cornhole competition will coincide with the ACC College Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2017. It also features a silent auction, beer, wine, stadium-themed food, raffle and prizes.

You'll definitely have fun, but the group you're supporting will benefit the most.

Mike Vorys is a Heartstring dad. "We lost our son, John Carpenter in 2012, February 19th and ever since then this organization has been a wealth of support and just a great family to be a part of," said Vorys. "There are support groups you can join. You can get up with other parents and there's the Walk to Remember and Circle of Hope and other events where we kind of just rally around each other and give people a safe place where we talk about our babies."

Brooks Johnson is a Heartstrings board member. He says the tournament is a fun way to raise awareness about a difficult topic.

"It's not a glamorous topic, but it's a topic that many people experience. That's why Heartstrings exists to support those families in many ways. Heartstrings is a way for families to honor that loss and find support for their futures," explained Johnson.

Registration is now open for the Heartstrings Battle of the Bags Tournament. It takes place Friday, March 10, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Revolution Mill Events Center in Greensboro. You can register and learn more about Heartstrings by clicking here.

