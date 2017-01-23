Beat The Rain At SciWorks, Children's Museum Of WS

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Rainy weather calls for indoor fun! This winter, you can head to SciWorks and The Children's Museum of Winston-Salem where the whole family can have a ball and learn something while they're at it!





Below, you can find a full list of special exhibits and events coming up at SciWorks and The Children's Museum of Winston-Salem.

IceVenture Exhibit | Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem

Open through February 19

Decorate a snowman, collect snowballs, go ice-fishing, and slide on the sock-skating rink… even if the snow isn’t falling outside. Included with museum admission and free for members. Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem, 390 S. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem. (336) 723-9111. www.childrensmuseumofws.org.





Conservation Quest Exhibit | SciWorks

Open through May 26

Learn about energy – what it is, where it comes from, how we use it and why it’s so important to use it wisely. Conservation Quest delivers important conservation messages and inspires visitors to make thoughtful choices about energy to protect the planet and promote healthy living. See for yourself that simple actions can make a big difference for families, communities, and the planet. Included with museum admission and free for members. SciWorks, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. (336) 767-6730. www.sciworks.org.





Mother and Son Fun | Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem

Friday, February 3, 6 - 8 p.m.

Pizza dinner, craft, cookie decorating, storytime, and a little dancing, too! Hearts & Arrows Photography will photograph you and your special guy and email it to you after the event. (Printed portraits and high resolution electronic copies also available for purchase on site.) Pre-registration required for children and adults: $10/member, $12/non-member. [Registration Link: https://19331.blackbaudhosting.com/19331/Mother-and-Son-Fun] Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem, 390 S. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem. (336) 723-9111. www.childrensmuseumofws.org.

Homeschool/Small Group Day | SciWorks

Tuesday, February 7, 10 & 11 a.m.

Programs for home-educated children and small groups in grades K-9. Pre-registration is required, and group admission rates apply. Classes limited to 20 students. Call (336) 714-7105 to register. SciWorks, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. (336) 767-6730. www.sciworks.org

Weather Wonders (Grades K-4) - 10 a.m.

Electricity & Light (Grades 5-9) - 11 a.m.





Daddy and Daughter Valentine’s Dance | Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem

Friday, February 10, 6 - 8 p.m.

Pizza dinner, craft, cookie decorating, storytime, and dancing! Hearts &Arrows Photography will photograph you and your little girl and email it to you after the event. (Printed portraits and high resolution electronic copies also available for purchase on site.) Pre-registration required for children and adults: $10/member, $12/non-member. [Registration Link: https://19331.blackbaudhosting.com/19331/Daddy-and-Daughter-Valentines-Dance] Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem, 390 S. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem. (336) 723-9111. www.childrensmuseumofws.org.

Parents’ Night Out | SciWorks

Saturday, February 11, 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy a Valentine’s date night! Kids (ages 4-11) will receive a pizza dinner, museum exploration time, and an age-appropriate movie. Fee: $20/child in advance (register by 2/8); $25 at the door. Additional siblings: $15 advance/$20 at the door. Call (336) 714-7105 to register. SciWorks, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. (336) 767-6730. www.sciworks.org

Angel Bear Yoga: Valentine’s Day | Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem

Tuesday, February 14, 11 a.m.

Join Angel Bear for a class full of hugs and kisses! We’ll bring A Book of Hugs to life to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Come ready to do cupid and bow & arrow pose as we send love to our family! Meet a special furry friend, too! Included with museum admission and free for members. Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem, 390 S. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem. (336) 723-9111. www.childrensmuseumofws.org.

Sensory Friendly Night: IceVenture! | Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem

Saturday, February 18, 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Create a special winter craft, enjoy a storytime, and sock-skate in our seasonal exhibit, IceVenture! Sensory Friendly programming modifications include choice boards and a designated quiet room. Download a social narrative and visual schedule to help prepare for your visit at childrensmuseumofws.org/visit/accessibility. Admission fee or membership required. Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem, 390 S. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem. (336) 723-9111. www.childrensmuseumofws.org.

Stargazing | Pilot Mountain

Saturday, February 18, 6 - 10 p.m.

Join SciWorks and Forsyth Astronomical Society for a FREE astronomy observation at the Pilot Mountain State Park summit using professional telescopes. In case of bad weather, call (336) 767-6730 after 4 p.m. for an update. (Rain/snow date is Feb. 25.) 1792 Pilot Knob Park Rd, Pinnacle, NC 27043. www.sciworks.org.

Sensory Friendly Monday | Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem

February 20, 9 a.m. – Noon

Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and sensory processing differences are invited to enjoy a fun, interactive learning experience in a comfortable and accepting environment. Offered once a month, Sept–May, on Members Only Mondays when attendance is light. You do not need to be a member to attend, but admission or membership is required. Modifications include choice boards and a designated quiet room. Download information to prepare for your visit at childrensmuseumofws.org/visit/accessibility/. Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem, 390 S. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem. (336) 723-9111. www.childrensmuseumofws.org.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2016 WFMY