GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After the holidays, a bit of sadness can hit your home when you remove all the holiday decorations. But there's an easy cure!

Laura Redd with Laura Redd Interiors joined the Good Morning Show with some easy tips to add color back into your home after the holidays.

Redd demonstrated how you can remove red and green pillows after Christmas and replace them with soft yellows, shades of white, and gray blue. She suggested adding a fun throw in your living room as well by replacing a holiday print with a fun water color or print.

If your budget is tight because of the holidays, look to move your art around a bit or create a gallery wall. Redd said a budget-friendly option to display a favorite photo is to have it made into a color canvas.

You can also move your furniture around for a change of scenery.

"We often have to move a chair or chest to make way for the tree, but think about moving things around a bit. Think about a chair from a bedroom or study, or a chest from the foyer is moved to give a fresh look to a space," said Redd.

Redd also suggested bringing something live back into your space.

"The tree is such a big thing at the holidays. A great way to bring that back is to bring in something live. We all have the containers from the holidays that we put balls in or even candy," said Redd. "A great way to re-inspire them is to plant bulbs that will bloom beautiful flowers for everyone to enjoy."

Redd said it's a lot of fun to watch the bulbs grow. You can do this with paper whites, daffodils or tulips. It's a fun project for kids and easy to do.

Also bringing in small plants or succulents is a great way to beat the blues. These can be used in the dining room to create an amazing look or on a window sill in a sunny spot.

Watch the videos to see Redd's other suggestions to brighten up your space this winter.

