Beats vs. Bose vs. the Best Headphones Deal Today

CLEVELAND, OH - Can a $65 pair of headphones really hold their own against Beats or Bose at triple the price? I test dozens of headphones every month for Amazon, YouTube Productions and the wonderful people like you who write in with requests.



The ongoing class-action lawsuit surrounding Bose headphones has many of you scratching your heads. It also has some of you asking for great noise-cancelation alternatives that won't potentially invade your privacy.



Bose headphones are fantastic but at this time the high-end audio company is accused of violating customer privacy by collecting information about listening habits and selling it without listeners' permission.



While I understand the attraction to Beats, in my opinion you're paying more for an aesthetic and brand name that does not correlate with audio quality.



If money is no object, take a look at the $500 MSRP Sennheiser headphones. They're the best I've ever used but they're not even wireless for this price.



What should you buy?



One extremely well-rated pair of headphones that are on sale today for $65 - that's $100 off - is my top pick. The ratings speak for themselves. They sound as good as Bose and better than Beats in my opinion.



Click the play button to see my full un-boxing.



- A whopping 17 hours of battery life in our tests (most headphones offer 8 hours)!

- Quickly charges in less than two hours

- Streams with virtually any smartphone, tablet or Bluetooth device from 35 feet away

- Hi-Fi audio is top notch for gaming, movies, sports and TV streaming

- Extremely light-weight at only 0.55 pounds

- Feature an aptx codec for incredible audio playback unheard of at this price

- Top-rated and trending right now

- No. 1 airplane headphones

- Folds for travel, with all accessories and carrying case included

- Works with virtually any Bluetooth audio device, Apple, Android and Windows

- Lowest-recorded price today



$100 Off Top Rated Hi-Fi Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $164.99

Now: $64.99 **expected to sell out very quickly at this price!



**Want a chance at scoring a pair for free? Click here.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA