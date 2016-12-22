GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro restaurant is putting dinner on the table for thousands of people this Christmas, who might otherwise go without.

For the seventh straight year, Bender's Tavern will offer a Christmas meal to those in need.

They have 1,850 pounds of turkey, 1,700 pounds of green beans, 1,700 pounds of mashed potatoes, 625 pounds of gravy, 1,000 pounds of cranberry and 5,000 rolls ready to go. It’s enough food to feed 2,000 people.

Organizer, Anna Freiberg, has recruited a few dozen volunteers to help serve the meals. And longtime restaurateur Ken Conrad, owner of Libby Hill, has raised $15,000 to cover the costs.

The Christmas Dinner is served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 at Bender's Tavern. The address is 4517-A W. Market St. in Greensboro.

People can plan to eat at the restaurant or take their meal elsewhere. Volunteers will also deliver meals. Anyone in need of a home-delivered meal should call Bender’s Tavern at 336-698-6882.

You can also donate toys or gently used clothing for families in need. You can drop off donations at Bender’s Tavern.

