Bermuda Run Music Festival Brings Neighbors Together

WFMYNews2

With the incredible forecast we have for your weekend you don't want to miss this! You have a chance to attend a free concert in downtown Bermuda Run and experience what residents say is the best kept secret in central North Carolina.

The "Sounds Of The Square" concert series is this weekend and features music, food and fun. Best of all its free!

The town leaders say that in the past this event brings in folks from all over the Triad and introduces them to what they believe is a neighborly community with a lot to offer.

This Saturday the music will be provided by Eric and The Chill Tones. The fun starts at 7pm in the town square off of Kinderton Blvd. If you need more information go to daviearts.org

Or you can call the Davie Co Arts Council at (336) 751-3112.

Copyright 2017 WFMY