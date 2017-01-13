Best of GMS: January 13, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- What a week! We've gone from snow and single digit temperatures to 60s!

Many Triad kids had three days out of school which meant some parents did too! But it's finally Friday! So we want to start your weekend with a smile... by looking back at some of our best moments from the week.

Check out some of the Good Morning Show's funniest moments from this week.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)