Beware What Your Clothes Say About You

The Color Of Your Clothes Speak Volumes

Spring is right around the corner even though it feels like it's already here. With these warm temperatures, you're probably starting to put away your winter clothes and pull out your spring wardrobe But, did you know your color choices can have a deeper meaning?

Color choices are subjective. The color you wear reflects what you're feeling at that moment in time. Or, it could be that a certain color is a favorite. Researchers in the psychology of color ask people how certain colors make them feel.

Let's take a closer look at the perceived meanings of colors.

Blue symbolizes trust and conveys tranquility/peace and is a soothing/calming color. Blue seems to be a favorite color for many women and men.

Black is a serious color and conveys the message - "don't mess with me." Dark gray and dark navy are options to convey the same message of power and authority.

Purple symbolizes royalty and wealth. So if you want to make an impression of importance then wear purple.

Gray is considered a neutral color. A color that lacks emotion. So wear a punch of color with gray such as blue, pink, yellow.

One thing to keep in mind, you don't have to wear any given color from head to toe. You can accessorize with splashes of color.

What Your Clothing Style Says About You

Not only do the color of your clothing send a message about you, but also the style of your clothes.

People love to wear designer clothing, but they can go overboard wearing fashion labels. In Dr. Jennifer Baumgartner’s book, “You Are What You Wear: What Your Clothes Say About You,” if your wardrobe is all about designer names and logos then you’re placing an emphasis on the expensive clothing to identify you. This is a way to tell people how important you are. To let the label define your worth.

Additionally, if you tend to wear your work clothes even when relaxing at home then you're sending the message that you primarily value yourself based on your career or work. This suggests that there's an work-life imbalance.

We know that women who wear revealing or tight clothing send the wrong message, but men can do the same. Men who wear tight shirts and pants to show off their physiques suggest that they're a bit arrogant.

I say this constantly, someone’s impression of you becomes their reality of you whether it’s true or not. So you clothes matter – they’re silently sending a message about who you are.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

