Big Burger Spot: Healthy Burgers & Banana Pudding

Big Burger Spot stopped by the Good Morning Show kitchen Sunday to show us healthier takes on classic burgers and a delicious dessert perfect for spring.

BBS Banana Pudding Recipe

1. 1 cup sugar

2. 3 eggs beaten

3. 1 dash salt

4. 2 tablespoons cornstarch

5. 2 cups milk

6. 1 teaspoons vanilla

7. Nilla Wafers as needed

8. Cool Whip as needed

9. 4 bananas

Mix sugar and eggs then add salt, cornstarch and milk. Bring to a boil over medium to high heat stirring constantly until thickened. Remove from heat and add vanilla. After pudding is completely cooled add 4 sliced bananas. Pour mixture into 9 x 13 pan lined with Nilla Wafers and top with cool whip. Sprinkle crushed Nilla Wafers on top and serve.





BBS SOY GINGER AIOLI

* 1 cup Hellman's mayo

* 2 tablespoons soy sauce

* 1 tablespoon honey

* 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger

* 1 teaspoon black pepper

Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for 12 – 24 hours

Copyright 2017 WFMY