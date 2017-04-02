WFMY
Close

Big Burger Spot: Healthy Burgers & Banana Pudding

In The WFMY News 2 Kitchen With Big Burger Spot

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 9:22 AM. EDT April 02, 2017

Big Burger Spot stopped by the Good Morning Show kitchen Sunday to show us healthier takes on classic burgers and a delicious dessert perfect for spring.

BBS Banana Pudding Recipe

  • 1. 1 cup sugar
  • 2. 3 eggs beaten
  • 3. 1 dash salt
  • 4. 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 5. 2 cups milk
  • 6. 1 teaspoons vanilla
  • 7. Nilla Wafers as needed
  • 8. Cool Whip as needed
  • 9. 4 bananas

Mix sugar and eggs then add salt, cornstarch and milk. Bring to a boil over medium to high heat stirring constantly until thickened. Remove from heat and add vanilla. After pudding is completely cooled add 4 sliced bananas. Pour mixture into 9 x 13 pan lined with Nilla Wafers and top with cool whip. Sprinkle crushed Nilla Wafers on top and serve.


BBS SOY GINGER AIOLI

  • * 1 cup Hellman's mayo
  • * 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • * 1 tablespoon honey
  • * 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
  • * 1 teaspoon black pepper

Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for 12 – 24 hours

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories