Big Burger Spot: Healthy Burgers & Banana Pudding

Big Burger Spot stopped by the Good Morning Show kitchen Sunday to show us healthier takes on classic burgers and a delicious dessert perfect for spring.
BBS Banana Pudding Recipe
- 1. 1 cup sugar
- 2. 3 eggs beaten
- 3. 1 dash salt
- 4. 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 5. 2 cups milk
- 6. 1 teaspoons vanilla
- 7. Nilla Wafers as needed
- 8. Cool Whip as needed
- 9. 4 bananas
Mix sugar and eggs then add salt, cornstarch and milk. Bring to a boil over medium to high heat stirring constantly until thickened. Remove from heat and add vanilla. After pudding is completely cooled add 4 sliced bananas. Pour mixture into 9 x 13 pan lined with Nilla Wafers and top with cool whip. Sprinkle crushed Nilla Wafers on top and serve.
BBS SOY GINGER AIOLI
- * 1 cup Hellman's mayo
- * 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- * 1 tablespoon honey
- * 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
- * 1 teaspoon black pepper
Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for 12 – 24 hours
