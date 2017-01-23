Big Hair & Fashion Runway Fundraiser Supports Local Programs

The 4th Annual Big Hair Ball benefits Family Service of the Piedmont (Photo: Albion Associates)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you want an opportunity to go big or go home, don't miss this! Edgy fashion and big hair make their way back onto the runway for the 5th annual BIG HAIR Ball.

The Guild and Junior Guild of Family Service of Greensboro's premier event features big hair, edgy fashions, a silent auction, food and cocktail reception.

If you have not experienced the BIG HAIR Ball before, you're in for a fun, high-fashion event that features outrageous hairdos and fashions created by local designers.

Proceeds from this unique fundraiser support local programs of Family Service of the Piedmont, the largest private nonprofit agency of its kind in Guilford County serving thousands of children and adults each year. Family Service addresses vital issues of domestic violence, child abuse, mental health, and financial stability.

The BIG HAIR Ball, presented by The Guild and Junior Guild of Family Service of Greensboro will take place Saturday, January 28, 2017. It's from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Elm Street Center in Greensboro.

Tickets are $95 and are on sale now. You can click here for more information.

More than 550 people attended last year's ball and raised over $133,000 to support Greensboro programs of Family Service.

